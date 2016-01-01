What Is This?

If you’re looking for just another dating app there are better options out there

( Tinder, Bumble, Happn, Grindr, etc).



If you are looking to play a fun game and meet people along the way,

then you’ve came to the right place.

Dating APPS AREN’T fun enough

Better than Smash or Pass

Imagine every time you met three people,

you’d have to choose which of them you’d fuck, marry or kill.

Guess what? Now you can do that in a fun way.

By yourself or with your friends.



