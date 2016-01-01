F*CK MARRY KILL
What Is This?
Better than Smash or Pass
Imagine every time you met three people,
you’d have to choose which of them you’d fuck, marry or kill.
Guess what? Now you can do that in a fun way.
By yourself or with your friends.
Fun, Addictive And Social
Chek your rankings and see if you are a one-night stand or marriage material. Your statistics are private and only you can see them!
Filter by gender, age, and location.
Chat with your matches if you want.
How To Play?
- Login with Facebook (we don’t post anything for you)
- Choose your game settings: filter by age, gender and location or go on a free-for-all killing spree.
Tap, Tap, Tap, Next, Please...
The one suited for a one night stand but that only would introduce to your parents if you want to piss them off.
This one's good for the long term. Cute and all, and seems like a nice person.
Not even if you were the only two survivors of a zombie apocalypse. In fact, you would rather f*ck or marry a zombie.
Rules to play FMK
Play by the rules
Be above 18.
Don’t play and drive.
Don’t be a creep/asshole (seriously, you’ll get banned for life).
Keep in mind that the Fuck, Marry, Kill is supposed to be fun and not to be taken seriously.
Fuck, Marry, Kill has been featured in the podcast 'The Future of Dating', you can listen to it here.
